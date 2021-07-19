Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP
Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP
SCMP
Tech /  Tech Trends

South China Morning Post launches ‘ARTIFACT’ NFT standard, letting anyone own and trade pieces of history

  • The new non-fungible token (NFT) standard aims to create a foundation on which history can be discovered, connected and collected
  • The market for NFTs surged this year to reach US$2.5 billion in sales by the end of June

Topic |   SCMP
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 12:31pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP
Residents watch airlines approach Kai Tak International Airport on June 28, 1998, one week before it was closed. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE