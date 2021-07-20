A 300mm silicon wafer in the semiconductor clean rooms at the GlobalFoundries fab in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
GlobalFoundries CEO says chip maker sticking to 2022 IPO plan, Intel takeover bid is ‘speculation’
- Intel has studied the feasibility of buying US-based GlobalFoundries, people familiar with the matter said last week
- But no formal takeover approach has been made and the two sides are not engaged in active talks, the people said
