Global innovation hubs: Hong Kong ranked ninth while Singapore remains No 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Singapore was the preferred tech hub outside Silicon Valley for over 800 tech leaders surveyed by auditing company KPMG
  • Aside from the two rival former British colonies, the innovation hub list includes Beijing at fourth and Shanghai at sixth

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 1:03pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
