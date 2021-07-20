A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Gender equality
Tech /  Tech Trends

Gender equality: China will give female scientists priority in recruitment and research funding, provided they meet the mark

  • While women in China are widely educated with a high labour force participation rate, top-level science jobs still tend to be dominated by men
  • Age limits will be eased for women for talent programmes, and research projects will give more time for female researchers who have been on maternity leave

Topic |   Gender equality
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE