A researcher works at a laboratory of Coconut Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Gender equality: China will give female scientists priority in recruitment and research funding, provided they meet the mark
- While women in China are widely educated with a high labour force participation rate, top-level science jobs still tend to be dominated by men
- Age limits will be eased for women for talent programmes, and research projects will give more time for female researchers who have been on maternity leave
