In this Sept. 5, 2020, photo, visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tencent launches Montreal gaming studio, acquires two new firms, in bid to take on Microsoft and Sony
- TiMi Studio Group, the Tencent flagship game developer, unveiled TiMi Montreal on Monday, joining its two other studios in Los Angeles and Seattle
- Tencent also took a majority stake in Swedish gaming company Stunlock Studios, bringing its total developer workforce to more than 4,000
Topic | Video gaming
In this Sept. 5, 2020, photo, visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. Photo: AP