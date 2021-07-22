In this Sept. 5, 2020, photo, visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. Photo: AP In this Sept. 5, 2020, photo, visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tencent launches Montreal gaming studio, acquires two new firms, in bid to take on Microsoft and Sony

  • TiMi Studio Group, the Tencent flagship game developer, unveiled TiMi Montreal on Monday, joining its two other studios in Los Angeles and Seattle
  • Tencent also took a majority stake in Swedish gaming company Stunlock Studios, bringing its total developer workforce to more than 4,000

Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 10:50pm, 22 Jul, 2021

