Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Intel CEO says worst of sales slump is over but server-chip woes prove a drag on revenue forecast
- While demand for Intel’s server processors picked up in the second quarter, the division’s 9 per cent year-over-year decline in sales may signal a long recovery
- The company’s PC business slightly topped estimates, helping boost overall sales, which climbed 2 per cent to US$18.5 billion in the quarter
Topic | Semiconductors
Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters