WeChat mini programs for banking pose ‘significant’ risks of personal data leakage, says report

  • Personal banking mini programs on WeChat found to have major data leak risks, report says
  • Sensitive information is found unprotected and unencrypted in dozens of personal banking mini programs

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:02pm, 23 Jul, 2021

WeChat’s security guide for mini program developers says it may remove or suspend a service that is found to have potential issues with personal data leakage. Photo: AFP
