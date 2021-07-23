Danger signs on a waterlogged road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China‘s Henan Province, on July 20, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China floods: Foxconn under pressure to meet iPhone targets as it extends workers’ leave into third day
- Record amounts of rainfall have forced Foxconn to put workers on leave at some of its factories
- Foxconn’s biggest plant in the city, located near the airport, remains unaffected
