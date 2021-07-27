Qualcomm and 5G signs are pictured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Intel to build chips for Qualcomm and Amazon as it aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025
- Intel said on Monday it expects to regain its lead by 2025 and described five sets of chipmaking technologies it will roll out over the next four years
- Amazon, which is increasingly making its own data centre chips for its Amazon Web Services, will use Intel’s packaging technology
Topic | Semiconductors
Qualcomm and 5G signs are pictured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters