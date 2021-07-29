A Qualcomm sign is seen at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm optimistic on 5G, connected device sales as chip supply bottlenecks ease
- Qualcomm’s total revenues rose 63 per cent to nearly US$8 billion, boosted by soaring sales of chips for connected devices that hit US$1.4 billion
- The company said global sales of 5G handsets for 2021 was likely to come in at the higher end of its forecast of 450 to 550 million handsets
Topic | Qualcomm
