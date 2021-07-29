Cupertino, California-based Apple has a strong user base in China but it has suffered some pushback after the US piled pressure on national champion Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg Cupertino, California-based Apple has a strong user base in China but it has suffered some pushback after the US piled pressure on national champion Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple
Apple’s Siri becomes target of nationalist netizens after glitch caused it to skip Chinese Olympic gold tally

  • Weibo users vent online as apparent bug prevents Siri from reading out the number of gold medals Chinese athletes have won in Tokyo
  • Apple’s iPhones remain hugely popular in China although company has faced nationalist backlash amid US-China tensions

Masha Borak
Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Jul, 2021

