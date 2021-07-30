Arc Boat plans to have its first model, a sleek speed boat called the Arc One, ready for sale by the end of 2021. Photo: Handout
Andreessen-backed start-up to sell US$300,000 electric boats built by former rocket engineers
- Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Arc Boat has raised US$4.25 million in seed funding
- Prices will have to come down further before boats sold by Arc and its peers become more than niche products for wealthy buyers
Topic | Electric cars
