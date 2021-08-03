A mobile phone shows the NetEase Cloud Music app interface. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Apps like NetEase Cloud see bright future as more Chinese users willing to pay for music
- In the first quarter of 2021, 13.3 per cent of NetEase Cloud Music users had a paid subscription, compared with 7.5 per cent in the same period last year
- Chinese rock band Omnipotent Youth Society generated 8.8 million yuan in sales in nine days, breaking the record for digital sales of indie music in China
