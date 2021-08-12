Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock
From ‘positive energy’ to ‘chaos’: how China’s online fan clubs became a target of Beijing’s crackdown
- The Cyberspace Administration of China has been conducting a months-long campaign to weed out opinion manipulation caused by online fan circles
- The internet watchdog recently removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs
