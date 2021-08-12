Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech Trends

From ‘positive energy’ to ‘chaos’: how China’s online fan clubs became a target of Beijing’s crackdown

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China has been conducting a months-long campaign to weed out opinion manipulation caused by online fan circles
  • The internet watchdog recently removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs

Topic |   Censorship in China
Tracy QuIris Deng
Tracy Qu  and Iris Deng

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China has removed 150,000 pieces of harmful content online and punished more than 4,000 accounts related to fan clubs as of last week. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE