Employees handle silicon wafers in the clean room at Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, Jiangsu province, on March 17, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP
China’s semiconductor output hits record high in July as new capacity added to meet strong demand
- In the first seven months of the year, China’s total IC output reached a hefty 203.6 billion units, up 47.3 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier
- China’s output of automobiles in July fell 15.8 per cent from a year earlier, partly due to chip supply problems
Topic | Semiconductors
