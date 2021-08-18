The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China is doing its best to root out anything remotely related to cryptocurrency. Photo: Reuters
China’s tech hub says emphatic ‘no’ to cryptocurrency as Shenzhen’s central bank branch shows zero tolerance
- Shenzhen was one of the key bases for China’s cryptocurrency investment community
- Financial authorities in the city have carried out repeated campaigns to halt anything remotely connected to cryptocurrency
