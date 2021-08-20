OnlyFans’ move to ban sexually explicit content comes as the company is having a hard time finding external investment. Photo: Reuters
OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content after cold shoulder from investors
- Starting in October, the company will prohibit creators from posting material with sexually explicit conduct on its website
- OnlyFans’ popularity exploded during the pandemic as sex workers, musicians and online influencers used it to charge fans for exclusive access
Topic | Technology
OnlyFans’ move to ban sexually explicit content comes as the company is having a hard time finding external investment. Photo: Reuters