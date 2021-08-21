Hong Kong’s total retail sales were US$42.11 billion last year, 24.3 per cent down on 2019. Photo: SCMP/ K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong online wholesale platform Peeba finds a niche in helping small retailers with inventory, logistics
- Peeba now has more than 10,000 registered retailers across Asia, offering them end-to-end cross border logistics, customs, duties and taxation services
- Canadian platform Shopify has seen continued growth in Hong Kong, with gross merchandise volume (GMV) soaring 75 per cent last year compared to 2019
