A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chip shortage: auto production in China facing more disruptions, with Audi reportedly halting lines

  • Audi’s Changchun plant to halt production on all models except the popular A6, while its Qingdao line will do the same for all except the A3, media reports said
  • Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by sales volume, said it will slash its global output for September by 40 per cent from the previous plan

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
A worker is seen inside the production area at chipmaker Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE