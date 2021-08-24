Community group buying platform Nice Tuan is shuttering operations in some cities and laying off staff amid tougher competition from tech giants in the community group buying industry. Photo: Handout Community group buying platform Nice Tuan is shuttering operations in some cities and laying off staff amid tougher competition from tech giants in the community group buying industry. Photo: Handout
Community group buying platform Nice Tuan is shuttering operations in some cities and laying off staff amid tougher competition from tech giants in the community group buying industry. Photo: Handout
Alibaba-backed community group buying start-up Nice Tuan ceases operations in some cities, lays off workers

  • Nice Tuan employees said the firm is halting operations in multiple cities amid higher competition and setbacks from Beijing’s tech crackdown
  • Once a darling of the community group buying industry, the Alibaba-backed start-up has found it tough to compete against tech giants Meituan, Pinduoduo and Didi

Jane ZhangTracy Qu
Jane Zhang  and Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Aug, 2021

