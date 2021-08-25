Before the recent setbacks of start-ups Nice Tuan and Tongcheng Life, China’s community group buying market was expected to be worth US$16 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s state media blasts troubled community group buying companies for ‘burning cash’
- A number of start-ups have either filed for bankruptcy or reduced operations amid the ‘subsidy wars’ in the community group buying market
- No player in this market is expected to turn a profit in the short term
Topic | E-commerce
