The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters
The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters
Apps
Tech /  Tech Trends

OnlyFans reverses ban on posting ‘sexually explicit’ content, after receiving necessary ‘assurances’

  • London-based company had said earlier the prohibition policy was in compliance with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers
  • The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Apps
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:16pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters
The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE