The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters
OnlyFans reverses ban on posting ‘sexually explicit’ content, after receiving necessary ‘assurances’
- London-based company had said earlier the prohibition policy was in compliance with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers
- The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Apps
The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users. Photo: Reuters