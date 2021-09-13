The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chip shortage will drag on ‘for some time’, Chinese ministry warns, as country looks to boost semiconductor support

  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the chip crunch remains ‘quite serious’ despite China’s efforts to help buyers get components
  • The ministry blamed the pandemic for creating a supply and demand imbalance, which has taken an especially heavy toll on the automotive industry

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE