The global chip shortage, which has upended electronics supply chains, remains severe in China and is expected to last ‘for some time’, China’s industry ministry said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
Chip shortage will drag on ‘for some time’, Chinese ministry warns, as country looks to boost semiconductor support
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the chip crunch remains ‘quite serious’ despite China’s efforts to help buyers get components
- The ministry blamed the pandemic for creating a supply and demand imbalance, which has taken an especially heavy toll on the automotive industry
