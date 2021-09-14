Autonomous driving start-up DeepRoute.ai plans to use the proceeds from its recent US$300 million funding round to expand its workforce and fleet of robotaxis. Photo: SCMP Autonomous driving start-up DeepRoute.ai plans to use the proceeds from its recent US$300 million funding round to expand its workforce and fleet of robotaxis. Photo: SCMP
Autonomous driving start-up DeepRoute.ai plans to use the proceeds from its recent US$300 million funding round to expand its workforce and fleet of robotaxis. Photo: SCMP
Chinese self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises US$300 million from Alibaba, others

  • Other investors in DeepRoute.ai’s latest funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital and Chinese carmaker Geely
  • DeepRoute.ai will use the funds to double the fleet of its test robo-taxis to 150 by the end of this year, up from the current 70

Updated: 3:16pm, 14 Sep, 2021

