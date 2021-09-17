AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan, New York, on January 5, 2017. The cinema chain announced that it would start accepting cryptocurrencies as they continue to gain mainstream acceptance. Photo: Shutterstock AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan, New York, on January 5, 2017. The cinema chain announced that it would start accepting cryptocurrencies as they continue to gain mainstream acceptance. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin
Cinema chain AMC will accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year as digital currencies gain mainstream acceptance among investors

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said the company’s cinemas would start accepting bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin for payments by year end
  • Cryptocurrency investors welcomed the news, although some see such digital coins as more of an investment vehicle than currency

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:28pm, 17 Sep, 2021

