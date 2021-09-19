Steven Spielberg’s film Ready Player One, which featured a Metaverse. Credit: Warner Bros
China’s Metaverse gold rush is on but practitioners differ over how these virtual, digital worlds should operate
- Big Tech is getting in on the Metaverse scene alongside a host of start-ups. although questions remain over how these virtual worlds should develop
- Concept gained traction during pandemic as people confined to their homes took to games like Fortnite and Roblox to socialise and create new worlds
Topic | Tencent
Steven Spielberg’s film Ready Player One, which featured a Metaverse. Credit: Warner Bros