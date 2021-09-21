Ken Wong has been with Lenovo since 2006, taking on multiple leadership roles. Photo: Handout
Lenovo eyes big shift from laptops to services to future-proof its business
- PC giant it is now looking to compete in services against the likes of software titans such as Google and Tencent
- Services head Ken Wong says if Lenovo can successfully compete as an IT solutions provider it should be able to double its customer base
Topic | Lenovo
Ken Wong has been with Lenovo since 2006, taking on multiple leadership roles. Photo: Handout