Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout
China’s Oppo doubles down on 5G with partner Ericsson as US sanctions-hit Huawei leaves void in smartphone industry
- In partnership with Sweden’s Ericsson, smartphone maker Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen
- The facility will focus on exploring potential killer apps that could fully realise the promise of 5G mobile technology
Topic | Oppo
Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout