Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout
Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout
Oppo
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s Oppo doubles down on 5G with partner Ericsson as US sanctions-hit Huawei leaves void in smartphone industry

  • In partnership with Sweden’s Ericsson, smartphone maker Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen
  • The facility will focus on exploring potential killer apps that could fully realise the promise of 5G mobile technology

Topic |   Oppo
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout
Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has established a 5G research and development lab in Shenzhen, where the company is building its new headquarters. Comprising four interconnected towers that resemble fluid glass missiles, the complex is expected to be completed in 2025. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE