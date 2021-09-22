An employee inspects an automated guided vehicle at a Lonyu Robot Co factory in Tianjin on September 7. Photo: Reuters An employee inspects an automated guided vehicle at a Lonyu Robot Co factory in Tianjin on September 7. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects an automated guided vehicle at a Lonyu Robot Co factory in Tianjin on September 7. Photo: Reuters
China pushes hi-tech factories to reassert manufacturing dominance and avoid the ‘middle income trap’

  • The Chinese government is supporting R&D efforts for advanced manufacturing, bringing more automation and robots to the factory floor
  • Beijing worries the economy could shift to services too quickly and aims to keep manufacturing above 25 per cent of GDP, similar to South Korea

Updated: 10:26am, 22 Sep, 2021

