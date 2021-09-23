Hong Kong crypto finance firm Amber Group is considering a direct listing in the US within the next two years, as the firm rapidly expands amid increasing cryptocurrency adoption worldwide, according to co-founder and CEO Michael Wu.

A direct listing is “definitely on the table probably next year or the year after … We’re working on that”, Wu said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “The US is a likely destination, but we’re open-minded.”

Since its founding in 2017 by a group of quantitative traders from Morgan Stanley, Amber Group has grown to more than 400 employees worldwide and manages more than US$1.5 billion in crypto assets, serving both institutional and retail investors, according to the company. In June, it raised US$100 million in series B funding from major investors that include China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Tiger Global Management and Coinbase, which runs the largest US exchange for digital currencies.