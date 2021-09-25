On its launch in Hong Kong on September 18 the app was the third most downloaded app on the city’s iOS app store as it wooed young consumers with two flash sale deals every day at 12pm and 8pm. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
New shopping app KaiKai woos Hong Kong consumers with two ‘pushed’ deals a day
- Shopping app KaiKai launched in Hong Kong last week is asking buyers to physically go and pick up their online orders at offline stores
- App was launched by Shanghai-based ad tech company Cosmose AI, but KaiKai says it does not share user data with Cosmose AI or use it for advertising
Topic | Apps
On its launch in Hong Kong on September 18 the app was the third most downloaded app on the city’s iOS app store as it wooed young consumers with two flash sale deals every day at 12pm and 8pm. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang