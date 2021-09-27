Alibaba’s AutoNavi started offering ride-hailing booking service from multiple providers in 2018. It has now teamed up with the Beijing government to provide mapping data to Beijing Taxi, offering a model that could undermine private ride-hailing businesses. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Beijing Taxi takes on Didi with Alibaba’s AutoNavi mapping service in a challenge to unlicensed ride-hailing
- Beijing Taxi Cum Automotive Leasing Association teamed up with Alibaba’s digital mapping service AutoNavi on a ride-hailing service called Beijing Taxi
- Ride-hailing services have come under scrutiny since the launch of a cybersecurity probe into Didi Chuxing, which raised questions about sensitive mapping data
Topic | Didi Chuxing
