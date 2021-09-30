AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout
How this rugged phone maker from Shenzhen is trying to crack the ice in the US and colder European markets
- AGM is targeting outdoor adventure enthusiasts, as well as professionals in dangerous lines of work such as firefighters
- AGM’s Glory model is marketed as being able to withstand minus 27 degrees Celsius temperatures for 11 hours
