AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout
AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout
Smartphones
Tech /  Tech Trends

How this rugged phone maker from Shenzhen is trying to crack the ice in the US and colder European markets

  • AGM is targeting outdoor adventure enthusiasts, as well as professionals in dangerous lines of work such as firefighters
  • AGM’s Glory model is marketed as being able to withstand minus 27 degrees Celsius temperatures for 11 hours

Topic |   Smartphones
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:30pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout
AGM aims to woo a niche group of overseas users with a weighty rugged phone. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE