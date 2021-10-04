Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s plan to block export of ‘core’ data raises questions over implementation
- A draft regulation by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology seeks to protect core domestic technology data from leaving China’s borders
- The proposed rules, which define data according to their level of importance, lack clarity, experts said
Topic | Cybersecurity
