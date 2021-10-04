Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s plan to block export of ‘core’ data raises questions over implementation

  • A draft regulation by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology seeks to protect core domestic technology data from leaving China’s borders
  • The proposed rules, which define data according to their level of importance, lack clarity, experts said

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
Workers produce adhesive tapes for flexible printed circuits at a factory in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE