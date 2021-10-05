China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP
China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP
5G
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s mobile network operators to push nationwide roll-out of new 5G messaging service

  • China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are expected to launch their new 5G messaging service this month
  • The service, which integrates video, audio and electronic payment functions, could potentially compete with Tencent super app WeChat

Topic |   5G
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 8:00am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP
China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE