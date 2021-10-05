China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP
China’s mobile network operators to push nationwide roll-out of new 5G messaging service
- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are expected to launch their new 5G messaging service this month
- The service, which integrates video, audio and electronic payment functions, could potentially compete with Tencent super app WeChat
Topic | 5G
China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom expect their 5G messaging service, with integrated electronic payment function, to open up new online offerings that will benefit from their next-generation wireless infrastructure. Photo: AP