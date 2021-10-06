In Neflix’s Squid Game, financially-troubled contestants play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a cash prize. Photo: Handout In Neflix’s Squid Game, financially-troubled contestants play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a cash prize. Photo: Handout
Netflix show Squid Game brings windfall for online sellers in China, where the series is unavailable

  • South Korean hit drama Squid Game has become popular in China, despite not being officially released in the country
  • Chinese merchants are selling costumes and masks inspired by the show to buyers at home and overseas

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Oct, 2021

