Huobi was once a major cryptocurrency trading platform in China, but the company said it will terminate services for mainland users by the end of the year following a fresh crackdown from Beijing on exchanges. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi was once a major cryptocurrency trading platform in China, but the company said it will terminate services for mainland users by the end of the year following a fresh crackdown from Beijing on exchanges. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s cryptocurrency veterans flee their home market amid Beijing’s increased intolerance of bitcoin

  • At least 21 Chinese cryptocurrency companies are shunning their home market after Beijing referred to them as illegal financial activities in September
  • The fresh crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges followed the shutdown of many domestic bitcoin mining operations over the summer

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Oct, 2021

