A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP
A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech Trends

Small semiconductor firms say China’s power crunch adding to problems from low capacity and trade war with US

  • Small and medium-sized semiconductor companies say they had to freeze production over lack of power, adding to chip industry woes amid low capacity
  • Executives and industry professionals discussed the issue at the 2021 Yangtze River IC Summit in Nanjing on Monday

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP
A Jiejie Semiconductor Company employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a global chip capacity crunch that has led to global shortages, China’s chip makers are now facing power shortages that are exacerbating production issues. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE