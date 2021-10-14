The Netflix series Squid Game is seen being played on a mobile phone on September 30. The show’s graphic violence makes it unlikely to get an official release in China, where the show is already widely pirated, making it even less appealing to video-streaming platforms and broadcasters. Photo: Reuters
Squid Game unlikely to see official release from Tencent, iQiyi or Youku given rampant piracy and strict censorship
- Squid Game has become popular in China through pirated copies, but experts and viewers agree its violence and themes make an official release unlikely
- Rising piracy and the popularity of short video apps like TikTok make it less palatable for tech companies to shell out large sums for shows produced overseas
Topic | Squid Game
The Netflix series Squid Game is seen being played on a mobile phone on September 30. The show’s graphic violence makes it unlikely to get an official release in China, where the show is already widely pirated, making it even less appealing to video-streaming platforms and broadcasters. Photo: Reuters