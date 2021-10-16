Tesla’s Model 3 vehicles seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. The Model 3 is one of many electric vehicles that rely on permanent magnet motors, an area in which researcher Zi-qiang Zhu says China lags. Photo: Reuters
China lags in important electric car technology despite rare earths advantage, says permanent magnets scientist
- British scientist Zi-qiang Zhu says Chinese companies produce less valuable innovations on permanent magnet motors, an important component of electric cars
- The comments suggest China faces hurdles in achieving Beijing’s goal of turning advantages in rare earths and research into technological leadership
