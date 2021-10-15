AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
Alibaba
Tech /  Tech Trends

Alibaba’s global sales platform woos Chinese merchants kicked out of Amazon

  • AliExpress has set up a new team in the southern trading hub of Shenzhen, dedicated to serving the city’s cross-border online merchants
  • Several major Chinese brands that saw their stores shut down on Amazon during a crackdown on fake customer reviews have joined AliExpress, the Chinese site said

Topic |   Alibaba
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 10:34pm, 15 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, is an online shopping site serving international customers. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
READ FULL ARTICLE