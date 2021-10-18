Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media
China’s answer to Instagram apologises for upsetting tourists with heavily edited photos
- Xiaohongshu, also known as Little Red Book, admits that some bloggers on the platform have presented excessively edited images of travel attractions
- Users of the Chinese social platform have been complaining about disappointing visits to locations they saw on the app
Topic | Social media
