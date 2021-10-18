Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media
Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s answer to Instagram apologises for upsetting tourists with heavily edited photos

  • Xiaohongshu, also known as Little Red Book, admits that some bloggers on the platform have presented excessively edited images of travel attractions
  • Users of the Chinese social platform have been complaining about disappointing visits to locations they saw on the app

Topic |   Social media
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 4:30pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media
Xiaohongshu had more than 100 million monthly active young users as of December 2020, according to the company. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media
READ FULL ARTICLE