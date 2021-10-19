Visitors and staff members walk past an electronic display at a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP Visitors and staff members walk past an electronic display at a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
E-commerce
Alibaba launches fast-fashion shopping site allyLikes for overseas shoppers, taking on shooting star Shein

  • allyLikes will compete directly with fast-fashion player Shein, which also features a speedy iteration of styles and affordable prices
  • allyLikes sells everything from dresses to earrings, with prices ranging from a few bucks for a T-shirt to over US$30 for a leather jacket

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Oct, 2021

