He Shijie, a tech vlogger with millions of online followers, said he has invented a wireless charger inspired by Apple's cancelled AirPower, calling it AirDesk. Photo: 老师好我叫何同学/Bilibili
Apple’s cancelled AirPower inspires this wireless charging desk invented by a Chinese influencer
- In his latest video, Chinese influencer He Shijie said he has created a wireless charger that can simultaneously juice up three devices
- Shares of Loctek Ergonomic Technology, the Shenzhen-based sponsor of the video, saw its stock price shoot up
Topic | Apple
