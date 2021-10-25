The Chinese government has cast a weary eye on the market for non-fungible tokens, which state media has warned as a potential bubble. Photo: Shutterstock The Chinese government has cast a weary eye on the market for non-fungible tokens, which state media has warned as a potential bubble. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba, Tencent rebrand NFT offerings as ‘digital collectibles’ amid Beijing’s scrutiny of new virtual asset market

  • The rebranding moves by Alibaba and Tencent reflect their efforts to steer away from any potential conflict with Beijing, which has cracked down on Big Tech firms
  • Chinese state-run media recently warned of a potentially ‘huge bubble’ in the NFT market

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Oct, 2021

