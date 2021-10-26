The initiative taken by Shenzhen, the major tech hub in southern Guangdong province, to call off new trade shows this fourth quarter reflects efforts to bolster China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 infections. Photo: Xinhua
Tech hub Shenzhen calls off new trade shows in city amid rising Covid-19 infections in other parts of China
- Authorities in China’s Silicon Valley suspended new trade shows this fourth quarter at the city’s two biggest conference and exhibition venues
- While there were no reported infections in Shenzhen as of Monday, the city’s action reflects efforts to bolster China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19
