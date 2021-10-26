A physical imitation of a bitcoin at a cryptocurrency “bitcoin Change” shop in Istanbul on December 17, 2020. An economic study has found that bitcoin is still concentrated in relatively few hands and mining capacity even more so. Photo: AFP
Bitcoin is concentrated with few investors, and mining could be susceptible to a 51 per cent attack, study finds
- A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that intermediaries control 5.5 million bitcoin and individuals another 8.5 million
- About 50 miners also control 50 per cent of the networks mining capacity, raising security concerns
Topic | Bitcoin
