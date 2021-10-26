Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s e-commerce platforms ban keyword search for Squid Game-related products, but merchants find workarounds
- An online check yielded no results for a keyword search using ‘Squid Game’ on shopping platforms Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo
- Merchants have devised workarounds for consumers to find Squid Game-related goods on these platforms using keywords such as ‘squid mask’ and ‘Halloween costume’
Topic | E-commerce
