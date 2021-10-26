Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg
Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s e-commerce platforms ban keyword search for Squid Game-related products, but merchants find workarounds

  • An online check yielded no results for a keyword search using ‘Squid Game’ on shopping platforms Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo
  • Merchants have devised workarounds for consumers to find Squid Game-related goods on these platforms using keywords such as ‘squid mask’ and ‘Halloween costume’

Topic |   E-commerce
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:37pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg
Major Chinese online retail platforms – including Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo – have apparently banned keyword search for products related to dystopian South Korean drama series Squid Game. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE