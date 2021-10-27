Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech Trends

US exploring how banks can hold and trade cryptocurrency like traditional assets, FDIC chairman says

  • The chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said bank regulators are trying to provide a road map for banks to engage with crypto assets
  • Regulators need to mitigate risk while allowing banks to operate in the crypto space, Chairman Jelena McWilliams said

Topic |   Digital currencies
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:30am, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, ether and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard on February 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE