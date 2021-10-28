Women buy at a store at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
El Salvador buys another US$25 million in bitcoin, president says, doubling down on cryptocurrency experiment
- The Salvadoran government bought 420 more bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele said on social media, and the treasury currently holds 1,120
- El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, which the government argues will lower the cost of remittances for migrants
Topic | Bitcoin
